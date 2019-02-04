Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is lamenting police officers using vehicles belonging to the TTPS for off the book transactions and says he will be putting a stop to it.

His comments came as he discovered several officers providing vehicle escorts to persons leaving fetes over the weekend.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Monday, Commissioner Griffith said while the officers’ actions were not illegal, it is unethical and deprives the TTPS of necessary resources.

He also sought to warn the public to desist from encouraging officers in this sort of behaviour as he suggested that the safety of other citizens was being put at risk.

Commissioner Griffith said he intends to ramp up the monitoring of police vehicles through the operations centre to ensure that officers no longer engage in this type of behaviour.