Police are continuing investigations into the discovery of a man’s body in the Tacarigua area on Sunday. The man has been identified as 24-year-old Bayne Medina.

Reports indicate that police received reports of a foul smell emanating from a drain in the vicinity of Singh Street, Tacarigua. Upon investigation, officers found Medina’s decomposing corpse near to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

It is reported that one resident of the area told officers that he heard loud explosions at around 2am on Saturday but ignored it, thinking the sound was firecrackers.

Police have no motive for the murder.