No Need for Foreign Investigators to Probe Deaths of Men Held During Andrea Bharatt Investigation, Says Minister.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says he is not of the view that there is need for foreign expertise to probe the recent deaths of two men, while in police custody.

Minister Young made the comment during the question and answer period at a news briefing held at the Head Office of the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on Monday afternoon.

Minister Young said the Police Complaints Authority is an independent body and will be investigating this development and he has already been in contact with the PCA Director.

The National Security Minister also outlined the powers which govern the operations of the PCA.