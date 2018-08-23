Interact with our

No New Patients Being Admitted to Port-of Spain General Hospital.

0

There are reports that the Port of Spain general hospital has ceased admission for new patients. This was confirmed this morning by head of the Tri

This was confirmed this morning by head of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association.

Speaking with News Power Now, Idi Stewart said the NWRHA took the decision after nurses and patients expressed concern with the structural integrity of the building.

He added that the army had tyo be called in to assist in what he calls an oversight on the authorities part.

