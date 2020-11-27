No Official Request for meeting between Venezuela and T&T – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Amery Browne, has revealed that there has been no official request from Venezuela for a meeting with the government of Trinidad and Tobago.

His comment follows a tweet on social media by Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza.

The tweet on Wednesday stated that Arreaza had been instructed by President Nicolas Maduro to convene a meeting with T&T officials.

However, Browne denied receiving any official correspondence, along with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of Communications, Symon de Nobriga, who also had no information on it.