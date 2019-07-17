National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says the government is not planning to go the way of a State of Emergency to address the crime situation.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Minister Young said a State of Emergency is not on the government’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith has launched an investigation into a police officer who was seen in a video circulating on social media, driving a police vehicle with a broken rear wheel.

The officer who has been identified, is attached to the Eastern Division.

Pending the outcome of the investigation the officer can be served with disciplinary or criminal action.

Senior Superintendent, Odette Lewis is supervising the investigations.