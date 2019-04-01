The cause of the fire at the Radiology Department at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital on Friday has not yet been determined.

Speaking with News Power, Chief Executive Officer of the North West Regional Health Authority Wendy Ali said the Fire Service has not handed over the report.

Dr Ali said the NWRHA is still in the process of determining the extent of damage sustained to the Radiology Department’s equipment and files.

She expressed her hope that the department will be operational again soon.