Nomination Day for THA and Local Government Elections

Candidates contesting the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election and the Local Government bye-elections will today file nomination papers with the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) for the various areas from 9 am.

The PNM is contesting both THA polls and the five bye-elections, while the UNC is not contesting the THA polls, but will contest the five bye-elections only.

Both elections are on January 25.

This will be the 11th THA election after the Assembly’s term ended last year.

The five by-elections are to replace councillors who moved on to become Members of Parliament in the August 10 general elections.

Both the ruling PNM and the Opposition UNC will launch respective campaigns to present candidates tonight with virtual events.

PNM political leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will address the PNM’s 8 pm meeting alongside members of the PNM’s Tobago Council.

UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will speak at the party’s 7.30 pm meeting themed “Together We Can”.