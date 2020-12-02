North Eastern Police division Increases foot patrols for Christmas

The North Eastern Division Christmas 2020 Crime Plan was launched on Tuesday at the San Juan Police Sub-Station, Eastern Main Road, San Juan.

In his brief address, Senior Superintendent Winston Maharaj stated that this crime plan entails an increase in visibility of uniformed foot patrol officers during the hours of 7 am to 11 pm in the North Eastern Division.

He added that the increase in visibility would act as a deterrent to persons planning robberies and home invasions. The officers, he added, will also focus on traffic management in the division, with emphasis on indiscriminate parking as well as on persons adhering to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.

Maharaj was grateful of the collaborative and consultative effort of all stakeholders, which included units from the Municipal Police, Traffic Wardens, and the business community.

In his closing remarks, Senior Superintendent Maharaj said the re-purposing of the Barataria Police Station was an initiative of the Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, and the Executive team of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) with the intention being to increase the presence of police officers on the streets.

In attendance were Supt Maynard-Wilson, ASP Pariman, Sgt Martin, Sgt Bharath, officers of the North Eastern Division Traffic Unit, and officers of North Eastern Division Community Police Unit.