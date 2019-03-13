Former Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Ramesh Lutchmedial believes there is not enough reason for this country to follow others in preventing the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from our airspace.

Speaking in a television interview on Wednesday, he said investigations are still being carried out, to determine the exact cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

A report on CNN detailed the major concern, by pilots, about the Max 8 which is an upgrade on what is said to be the best-selling plane of all time, the BOEING 737.

However, Mr Lutchmedial said that the aircraft itself has proven to be sound and reliable.

He also defended the decision of local authorities in not taking action at this time.