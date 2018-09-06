Nurses Association Says It Expects Its Members to Stay Off The Job on Friday.

The Nurses Association of Trinidad and Tobago says that it expects that there will indeed be a shortage of nurses at health institutions tomorrow.

President of the Association Idi Stewart says that they stand in solidarity with their union partners on the issue of the closure of Petrotrin’s refinery.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he said that the Association will understand if there is a shortage of nursing staff tomorrow given the many challenges that they will face to get to work.

He said that the Association has told its members to be very specific in their functions tomorrow.

