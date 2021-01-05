Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Nursing Staff Shortage at POSGH

Jan 5, 2021 | 0 comments

There is said to be a shortage of nursing staff at the Port of Spain General Hospital after a number of nurses reportedly contracted COVID-19 over a five month period.

The ill nurses worked at Ward 3 and the Costaat Male Ward.

According to a TV6 report, there are currently between 10 and 20 nurses still battling with the virus in quarantine.

The group, including registered nurses, nursing assistants and licensed midwives, reportedly picked up the virus from unsanitary conditions at wards and patients who went to the POS General Hospital for treatment.

This has now reportedly led to the staff shortage at the hospital, and the administration has been forced to seek nurses from other wards and facilities.

It seems this could have been been avoided if the hospital adhered to proper health practices.
Nurses told the media house that it could have been avoided if nurses were swabbed frequently, persons exhibiting flu like symptoms were removed from the facility and wards sanitised regularly

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you think that the COVID-19 Vaccine should be mandatory?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Nursing Staff Shortage at POSGH
2 percent of the population to receive Covid 19 vaccine
School teacher Brutally Murdered
Procurement Regulation board Deputy chairman Quits
Nomination Day for THA and Local Government Elections