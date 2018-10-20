ODPM Begins Evacuating Flood and Landslide Affected Persons.

PUBLIC ADVISORY FROM THE ODPM:

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is coordinating the response of various state agencies to conduct emergency evacuations in high-risk communities.

The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force have been deployed to the HDC Greenvale Park Housing Complex.

Persons are being evacuated to the La Horquetta Regional Complex and the Pinto Community Centre. Both locations are open as emergency shelters for impacted persons in the surrounding area including the Oropune Gardens Housing Development.

Persons are asked to remain vigilant and to shelter in place.

Persons are asked to walk with their emergency items to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

