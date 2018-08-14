Power102FM

ODPM Head Says Clean Up Operations Are Ongoing.

ODPM Head Says Clean Up Operations Are Ongoing.

Cpt. Neville Wint

Head of the Office of Disaster and Preparedness, Captain Neville Wint, says from feedback received, cleanup operations continue by the various regional corporations in areas that were affected by Monday’s bad weather.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Captain Wint said recovery operations are in full swing.

He also commented on the latest action that was made public by the Minister of Works and Transport to help address flooding in Port of Spain.

