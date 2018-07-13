ODPM Urging Citizens to Monitor Weather Conditions.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is urging citizens to monitor weather conditions and advisories from official sources before leaving home, school or work.

It says this is in light of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service issued Adverse Weather Watch – Yellow Level which on Wednesday for the period today 12:00 pm to Friday 8:00pm.

In a Public Advisory number one the ODPM explains that some parts of Trinidad and Tobago are experiencing heavy downpours which can result in localized street and flash flooding.

There is also the possibility of landslides in areas so prone.

This activity is due to an active Inter Tropical Convergence Zone and high tide is expected for Port of Spain at 3:29 pm and Scarborough at 3:49 pm.

It also appealed to citizens to pre-position sandbags around their property, especially if your area or property has a history of flooding;

If there are signs that flooding is about to occur near your property, move important items to a higher floor if possible.

After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided, be attentive when driving along routes in hilly areas, do not walk or drive through flood waters of unknown depth and current and do not allow your children to play outside during heavy downpours or in flood waters.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancelations. Visit http://www.metoffice.gov.tt or wwww.odpm.gov.tt.

The ODPM reminds all citizens, if impacted by the adverse weather to contact your Municipal Corporation through its toll-free hotlines.

