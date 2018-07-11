Oil Spill Clean Up Plans Altered. Two Vessels Now Employed.

The Energy Ministry says containment activities at the site of the on-going leak at Couva Marine 2 – the shut-in well in the Gulf of Paria that developed a leak on July 4th were changed Tuesday and efforts are now focussed on using two vessels and containment booms to enclose the emulsified oil/wax emitted so that they can be retrieved by skimmers.

It explains that this is proving to be more successful than reliance on booms in fixed positions.

In a media release the Ministry says additionally, wildlife specialists have been engaged to monitor the shorelines to rescue and rehabilitate any birds and other wildlife that may be affected.

It notes that marine and aerial exercises conducted indicate that there were no visible signs of pollution along the shoreline.

The release point out that beaches at La Brea remain free of contamination adding that the Ministry will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.

