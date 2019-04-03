The presence of Venezuelan nationals in this country can have benefits to the economy, this is according to attorney Mario Merit.

Conditions in that country have been deteriorating rapidly for some time.

Recently Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaidó of his parliamentary immunity, a move that could lead to his arrest.

The pro-government body acted on a request from the Supreme Court. However, Mr Guaidó says the move is illegitimate.

He declared himself interim leader in January, gaining the support of more than 50 countries including the United States.

But President Nicolás Maduro has major allies too and retains the crucial backing of the military.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young announced recently that there would be a registry system introduced for Nationals in the country that would allow them to work for a period of 1 year.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm on Wednesday, Mr Merit said that while he believed that the process would take some time to pick up, it would benefit both Venezuelan Nations and the economy of T&T.

He said that once a Venezuelan National has not been granted entry into the country, they go back into the care and custody of the airline.

The airline is now responsible for guarding and housing the national, however many times the airline does not inform where the individual is being taken.

Merit also lamented the fact that Venezuelan Nationals seem to be allowed in or refused entry in an arbitrary manner.