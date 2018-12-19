Certified cannabis expert, Marcus Ramkissoon says he hopes the Government adopts a responsible approach to the decriminalization of marijuana.

His comments come as Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi revealed in the Parliament on Tuesday that the Government is ready to proceed with the decriminalisation of the drug.

Mr Al Rawi said the process would begin by mid-2019 with legislation being brought to the parliament.

The AG also assured that the government will engage in public consultation on such an important issue as this.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr Ramkissoon explained that while he welcomes the thrust by the Government, given the side effects of the drug, it would be best if a medicinal approach was taken to its decriminalization.

Mr Ramkissoon, who also advised the Antiguan Government on their recent decision to decriminalize the drug for medicinal use, said that to just decriminalize it for general use can be considered an irresponsible decision.

He is also questioning the timing of the announcement by the Government.

Meanwhile, Attorney Larry Lalla says that Trinidad and Tobago needs to get in the game when it comes to the issue pf legalizing the drug.

He says that the financial returns from legalizing marijuana can be seen internationally.

He made the comments while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm.