The details of a plan which will allow Venezue­lans flee­ing the cri­sis in their home­land to pos­si­bly work in Trinidad and Tobago are being cautiously revealed by National Security Minister Stuart Young.

Speaking with reporters in Moruga on Tuesday, he explained that pending Cabinet approval, the plan is to have an amnesty period during which all Venezuelan Nationals already in the country will be allowed to register legally.

This he says will give a greater indication of the number of Venezuelans in the country at this time.

Minister Young explained that the process will take place without any involvement from the Elections and Boundaries Commission and that those registered could possibly be allowed seek employment for a 1 year period.

He added that the process will be dri­ven by the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty with ID cards designed for the Venezuelan Nationals who take advantage of the amnesty and get registered.

Young was unable to say whether reg­is­tra­tion will give ac­cess to health and ed­u­ca­tion­al op­por­tu­ni­ties.

He warned however that after the amnesty period, Venezue­lans found to be unregistered will feel the full brunt of the law.

He al­so said a col­lab­o­ra­tive crime ini­tia­tive, in­cluding increased coastal pa­trols and land sur­veil­lance, will address il­le­gal en­try by im­mi­grants.

Responding to the National Security Minister’s comments Councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh is questioning whether or not the necessary infrastructure has been put in place to support this decision.

The Councillor has repeatedly raised concerns with the influx of illegal immigrants particularly in the southern peninsular.

He made the comments during a television interview.

He said that the Ministries of Labour and Agriculture can get involved to provide a working solution to the crisis.

Minister Young meanwhile added that the Government is looking at setting up an army camp in Moruga to aid in the fight against human and drug trafficking.