One Former OWTU Vice President Claims Petrotrin Has Been Plagued By Political Interference Over The Years.

Former First Vice President and Chief Labour Officer of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Cecil Paul, claims Petrotrin has been plagued by long-standing political interference.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102FM on Tuesday, Mr Paul said the track record will show that the state entity’s operation has been affected by political influence and this has had negative results.

He also commented on the performance of other state enterprises.

He was questioned on whether the Petrotrin situation would have a domino effect on other public entities.

