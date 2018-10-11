One Former PSA President Defends The Independence And Role Of The Industrial Court.

Former President of the Public Services Association, Clyde Weatherhead, is defending the independence and role of the Industrial Court.

Speaking on the State of the Programme on Power 102fm on Wednesday, Mr Weatherhead responded to criticism leveled against the court from some quarters.

He questioned whether comments made against the court by some employers were triggered because rulings did not go in their favour.

Mr Weatherhead also gave his views on the possible implications that could arise because of action taken by state-owned Petrotrin without input from the Oilfields Workers Trade Union.

