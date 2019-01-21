Venezuelan nationals seeking refuge here in T&T staged a silent demonstration on Friday over what they described as “ignorance of the international protection status”.

According to Venezuelan-born Human Rights Activist Yesenia Gonzales, who has been residing in Trinidad for a number of years, there are huge violations of Human Rights towards Venezuelans refugees in this country.

Speaking with News Power, a livid Ms Gonzales said there has been a lot of misleading information regarding the refugees.

Ms Gonzales took aim at comments made by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, which she said are untrue.

She claims that there is also massive corruption involving Immigration and Law Enforcement.

According to Ms Gonzales, the current situation is what she describes as an embarrassment to Trinidad and Tobago.

She is hoping for dialogue with Government Officials to seek clarity on Venezuelans seeking Refugee status in T&T