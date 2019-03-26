Police say one man has been arrested and other arrests are imminent after a home invasion in Piarco.

Part of the robbery incident was recorded on CCTV cameras at the family’s home at Factory Road, Piarco.

According to police reports, around 11:30am on Sunday, a family was sitting in the porch of their home, when three men armed with firearms forced their way inside.

Although there were other persons at the home, the assailants focused on three young men, aged 24, 25, and 29 who were robbed of personal items and cash which amounted to a value of over $3,000.

The assailants then made good their escape.

The police were notified and officers on patrol observed persons who matched the description of the suspects walking along Factory Road Extension, Piarco.

The officers confronted the three men, which resulted in one man raising a firearm and shooting at the lawmen.

The other two suspects ran into some nearby bushes and fled the scene.