One person was killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting said to have targeted alleged gang leader Cedric Burke aka Burkie.

Reports say that at about 8 o clock Sunday night, a black Nissan X-trail vehicle approached several persons liming outside a house on Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots.

The vehicle then slowed down and several shots were fired upon those at the gathering.

Those persons shot were identified as Trey Beard, Rahim Bruce, Patrick Lauric, Trevor Isaac, Shenelle Johnson and Rawling Williams, with Williams having succumbed to his injuries

Burke reportedly escaped injury by lying flat on the ground and pretending to be dead during the incident.

Meanwhile the murder of a sea Lots woman Monday morning is presently engaging the attention on police investigators.

The woman who has been identified as Tracy Julian Rogers was reportedly at her Pioneer Drive home at about 7.15, when she heard someone call her name from the street.

When she went outside to respond to the call she was shot several times.

The injured woman was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by members of the community, however she died while receiving treatment.

In Other Crime News

Investigations are continuing into the shooting death of a Sangre Grande teenager over the weekend.

According to reports 17-year-old Desheawn Hitlal, of Ramoutar Extension, was shot to death while standing at the corner of Jacob Coat and Sixth Street, in Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, at around 7.45 pm.

A white Nissan AD Wagon is said to have pulled up next to him while he was on the corner.

An assailant was said to have gotten out of the back seat and shot Hitlal several times, before getting back inside the car.

Hitlal attempted to run but collapsed from his wound and died at the scene.

Police noted Hitlal was arrested for marijuana possession but were yet to establish a motive for the killing.