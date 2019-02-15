One woman is dead following a road traffic accident in Diego Martin.

Jessica Martin was killed on Friday during a collision involving two vehicles along the Diego Martin highway at the Sierra Leonne Road intersection in the vicinity of KFC.

Police reports indicate that the incident took place at 12.30 am.

Martin, who was the passenger of the one of the cars at the time received fatal injuries.

A 61-year-old man who was said to be the driver of the vehicle in which she was travelling also suffered injuries as a result of the impact.

A 32-year-old woman from Maraval who was driving the other vehicle suffered injuries as well.

Based on the impact pattern, police said that one of the drivers breached a traffic light.

However, CCTV footage is expected to be reviewed to confirm which of the two drivers would have been in the wrong.

Approximately one hour later the fire service had to be called out to the scene of another accident, this time in Cocorite.

According to reports a Honda CR-V reportedly crashed into the back of a dump truck containing gravel.

The incident occurred on the Westbound lane of the Western Main Road beneath the Cocorite flyover.

Up until 7 am, traffic was backed up as police remained on the scene.

Motorists were advised to proceed with caution and brace for severe traffic.

No fatalities have been reported so far