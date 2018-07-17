One Year Maintenance Contract for Galleons Passage, Awarded to International Maritime Services.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, says the company that brought the MV Galleons Passage to Trinidad, International Maritime Services, has been awarded a one year contract to manage the vessel.

Minister Sinanan told reporters during a tour of the vessel today that during this period the government will issue a new tender for a three year period, during which the government will try to develop local company to manage the vessel.

The Transport Minister also answered questions on whether or not the vessel experienced problems during its voyage.

Also on hand during the tour, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, provided details relating to the manufacturing of the vessel and various tests and trials which were carried out.

