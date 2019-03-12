The Housing Development Corporation says it is aware that a number of fake social media profiles of executives and senior members of staff have been recently created.

It indicated that these profiles use bonafide images of the executives and staff members and engage individuals, through online platforms, in an effort to defraud them of their hard-earned money. The HDC further noted that it has transferred all information to its Security Department for transmission to the Fraud Squad of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Via media release, the HDC’s Legal Department pointed out that it is also actively reviewing the situation in an effort to take all necessary action against the perpetrators as the impersonation of HDC staff and explained that attempts to defraud citizens are illegal and will not be tolerated.

It is reminding all citizens that if they have been selected for a government-subsidized home, they are required to pay their administrative fees or downpayments at one of the legitimate cashiers located at the HDC Head Office and in turn, receive an official receipt.

Payment to any other party would mean that they would have been a victim of and/or participant in a fraudulent activity.