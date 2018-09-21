Operation Strike Back Yielding Results. 86 Arrested in 24 Hours.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says a total of eighty-six persons were arrested over the past twenty-four hours, following ‘Operation Strike Back’ exercises in Central and Port of Spain Divisions.

It says the operation took place in the Central Division and involved officers from the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit, Special Branch, and the Chaguanas Police Station.

During the exercise, 108 motor vehicles were stopped and searched, while 61 search warrants were executed.

The searches resulted in 2 revolvers, 6 rounds of ammunition and 1.1 kilogrammes of marijuana being discovered.

Thirty –five were detained on outstanding warrants; 16 for residing in the country illegally; 8 for robbery offences; 2 for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking; 2 for possession of marijuana; 2 for driving under the influence; 2 for larceny; and 1 person for harbouring illegal immigrants.

In another exercise which took place in the Port of Spain Division today 18 persons were arrested.

Of the persons arrested: 12 were held on outstanding warrants, 2 for possession of ammunition and 4 for robbery and shooting offences.

Officers also searched an abandoned shack at The Garrison, Beetham Gardens, where items of clothing resembling that of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, inclusive of 5 jackets, 3 pairs of pants, 1 body armour and a pouch were discovered.

Searches were also made along Nelson Street, Port of Spain and Zaman Avenue, San Juan, leading to quantities of ammunition and marijuana being found.

