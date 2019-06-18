Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is maintaining that the Government has collapsed under intense pressure from the Opposition and widespread public dissatisfaction when it was forced to remove the controversial amendments to the Freedom of Information Act, also referred to as Clause 7 within Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2019.

As a result, the time frame for responding to freedom of information requests will not be changed and the Attorney General will not be able to interfere with the freedom of information process.

In a media release the Opposition Leader said that this is a victory for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as for democracy in our nation.

She said that given the debacle the Government created with trying to implement these obviously flawed and draconian amendments to the Freedom of Information Act, it is time for the Attorney General to submit his resignation with immediate effect

Speaking with News Power on Tuesday, Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress, Anita Haynes said that good sense prevailed.

However she said that the Government has proven that it is unconcerned with the rights of citizens.

Ms Haynes said that the Attorney General gave bad advice to the Government with respect to putting Clause 7 on the table in the first place.

She stated that while the Opposition was happy with the removal of the Clause, the Government has proven that it is still inflexible on the pension hike.