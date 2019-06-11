Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is accusing the Government of attempting to cover up its wrong doings as the election period draws nearer.

She made the claim while speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum in San Fernando .

Pointing to the amendments proposed by the Government to the Freedom of Information Act, Mrs Persad-Bissessar suggested that the Government is trying to make it difficult for persons to get answers to questions of public interest.

She added that the Government knows it faces a losing battle in the next election and as such is attempting to cover its tracks.