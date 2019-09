Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley is claiming that the Opposition Leader had prior information that former government minister, Marlene Mc Donald was to be arrested and charged.

Speaking in the parliament on Monday evening, Dr. Rowley said he had no knowledge on what was taking place before Ms. Mc Donald was detained by the police.

Dr. Rowley claimed that the Opposition Leader informed Ms. Mc Donald of what was going to transpire.

Ms. Mc Donald is currently facing fraud related charges.