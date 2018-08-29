Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar Concerned About Government’s Handling of Petrotrin Restructuring.

Opposition Leader and Political Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad Bissessar, is urging the government to take a cautious and pragmatic approach to the Petrotrin issue.

She said how the restructuring of Petrotrin is handled will have immediate and long term effects on the national economy and as such the Government should not pursue the matter in an ad hoc manner.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar contends that to embark on a restructuring of Petrotrin without a detailed and well-articulated roll out plan will be detrimental to the country’s economic viability.

She says what Trinidad and Tobago needs now is a sensible and cautious approach, adding that the government must demonstrate care about the major humanitarian impact any restructuring will have on citizens.

