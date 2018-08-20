Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Scolds Beetham’s Misguided, Following Disrespect Shown to Fitzgerald Hinds.

0

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Scolds Beetham’s Misguided, Following Disrespect Shown to Fitzgerald Hinds.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has knocked the actions of some Beetham Gardens residents last week, who splashed water on their visiting Mem

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has knocked the actions of some Beetham Gardens residents last week, who splashed water on their visiting Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitzgerald Hinds and Councillor Akil Audain.

Speaking in Siparia on Saturday, Mrs Persad-Bissessar condemned the treatment meted out to both men who were making a visit to the community after heavy rains caused flooding.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said although she does not support violence, she understands the frustration being experienced by the residents.

Flooding in Woodland, A Perennial Issue that Must Be Addressed, Says Ramadharsingh.
Works Minister, assures agencies on the ground in various areas, to assist those affected by overnight heavy rains and floods…
Food Production Minister Says Farmers’ Flood Compensation Will Not be Abused

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0