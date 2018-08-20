Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Scolds Beetham’s Misguided, Following Disrespect Shown to Fitzgerald Hinds.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has knocked the actions of some Beetham Gardens residents last week, who splashed water on their visiting Mem

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has knocked the actions of some Beetham Gardens residents last week, who splashed water on their visiting Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitzgerald Hinds and Councillor Akil Audain.

Speaking in Siparia on Saturday, Mrs Persad-Bissessar condemned the treatment meted out to both men who were making a visit to the community after heavy rains caused flooding.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said although she does not support violence, she understands the frustration being experienced by the residents.

