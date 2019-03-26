Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says it is clear that the Keith Rowley led administration has outlived its usefulness both nationally and regionally, given what she described as the poorly worded and misguided full-page advertisements on the “Venezuelan Situation” issued by the Prime Minister in the three daily newspapers over the weekend.

In a media release issued on Monday, Mrs Persad Bissessar criticized the Prime Minister’s comments that there was a gap or genuine ignorance in the country’s younger demographic on the Venezuelan crisis.

She said with the worsening situation in Venezuela, many right-thinking citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have demanded that our leaders stand with the free world against the what has been described as the oppression of President Nicolas Maduro.

She disclosed that Trinidad and Tobago’s international image is diminishing and accused Dr Rowley of hiding behind the “cloak of non-intervention”.

The Opposition leader claimed that Dr Rowley was now displaying a change of mind given that, unknown to the population, he sent Minister of Foreign Affairs & CARICOM Affairs, Denis Moses to meet with Juan Guiado’s representatives in Barbados over the weekend.