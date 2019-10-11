Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has delivered a stinging assessment of the Government’s budget presentation as debate on the budget began in Parliament on Friday.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has unveiled the UNC’s manifesto and master plan for the country should her party win the 2020 general elections. These include, the abandoning of plans for the proposed Revenue Authority.

She accused the current Government of attempting to fool people with out-dated schemes and insulting offerings, saying people would not be fooled by a $2.50 and a lightbulb.

The Opposition Leader added that the Government’s budget promise of an increase in CEPEP wages raises several questions.

She further threatened to go to court to protect CEPEP workers who she says have been treated unfairly as compared compared with other minimum wage workers.