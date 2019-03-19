Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, says the independence of the Judiciary should be guarded jealously, and any attempts to interfere with its independence should be condemned.

She made the comment in light of reports that there is a re-engineering of the staff at the Judiciary.

The Member of Parliament for Siparia said that her party will take every action to ensure that the independence of the Judiciary is not compromised, and will stand on the side of the employees.

She added that the country must ensure that the workers are allowed to carry out their duties without any fear of being transferred or fired and there is no political interference.

In a media release on Monday, the Opposition Leader said there are persons who are both on contract and those who are permanent, and she has been told that certain permanent members of staff who have spent decades in the Judiciary are now being asked to resign from their position and reapply for a new position.

She claimed that if the staff member doesn’t reapply then he/she will be transferred to somewhere else in the public service.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar also raised concern with respect to what she describes as the deplorable conditions of some of nation’s courts.