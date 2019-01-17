Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, is claiming that after more than three hours, citizens are more confused about the purpose of the Prime Minister’s “conversation with the media” and have no more clarity on why Sandals left and what the next step is.

In a media release this afternoon she claimed that citizens are no clearer on Tobago development; no clearer on a plan for diversification; no clearer on a growth strategy; no clearer on where we are headed as a country in Trinidad and Tobago.

She said today was another lost opportunity to present new and innovative strategies to move the economy forward.

The Opposition Leader said the Prime Minister spent more than three hours speaking and took no responsibility for what she described as his failure to achieve any substantial project even though he is in his fourth year of office.

It is time for the Prime Minister to stop blaming and talking about the past and, focus on what needs to be done to move the country forward.