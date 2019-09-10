Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, says she is hoping that the Finance Minister, in the upcoming Budget presentation, delivers on promises made in the past concerning Value Added Tax refunds.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced yesterday during the sitting of the House of Representatives that Budget day is on Monday October 7th 2019.

Persad Bissessar commented on her expectations while speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum, which was held at the St Helena Eco Park.

The Opposition Leader urged the government to shed further light on the fiscal package next month.

She also commented on the cancellation of the contract with Chinese Company Gezhouba, saying the reasons given by the Prime Minister for the cancellation, are incredulous at best.