Member of Parliament for Pointe-a Pierre, David Lee, says the decision by the Opposition to support the Civil Assets Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill on Monday was taken because of significant changes to several amendments.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Lee claimed that the bill which was brought to the parliament last Friday was the not the same that had the opposition backing on Monday night.

He said both the opposition and government were able to reach a compromise on several areas of the bill.