Opposition MP Calls for Transparency in $29 Million Dollar Payout to URP Workers.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Rudy Indarsingh is asking Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, to make the terms of settlement for former Unemp

Opposition Member of Parliament, Rudy Indarsingh is asking Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, to make the terms of settlement for former Unemployment Relief Programme workers, public to ensure transparency and accountability.

He made the suggestion during a News Power Now interview on Wednesday afternoon.

His proposal comes on the heels of Monday’s $21.9 million dollar payout to 529 former URP workers who were owed by the state since their termination eight years ago.

Mr. Indarsingh said he is inquiring about the matter because it is important that the development was handled with due process followed.

