Opposition Not Wasting Parliament’s Time, Says Moonilal.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Roodal Moonilal, is denying that the opposition is wasting the Parliament’s time by bringing motions of no confidence against Government Ministers.

This as the Opposition prepares to debate a motion of no confidence against the National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon.

The Opposition lacks the representation needed under the Westminster system of Parliament for any motion of no confidence to be successful.

Just last month, the Opposition brought a motion of no confidence against the Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Dr. Moonilal explains that a motion of no confidence is simply one mechanism to force accountability and scrutiny.

