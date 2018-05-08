Power102FM

Opposition Proposal for Police Officers Gets Police Welfare Association Support.

The Police Social and Welfare Association is supporting a suggestion by the Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, that officers be allowed to undergo regular behavioural and psychological assessments.

Dr. Moonilal made the proposal during his contribution in the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Moonilal explained that the assessment will help monitor the progress of officers by ensuring that there are mentally prepared to carry out their duties in a professional manner.

Reflecting on the proposal PSWA President, Inspector Michael Seales, in a News Power Now interview this afternoon,  said he welcomes any improved structure where officers can be properly evaluated to help cope with stressful situations.

