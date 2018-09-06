Opposition Senator Says Citizens Are Uncertain, Amid Job Cuts in T&T.

Speaking on the State of the Nation program on Power 102FM today, Senator and Public Relations Officer of the Opposition United National Congress, Anita Haynes, said there is a level of uncertainty felt among many citizens when it comes to the issue of job security. She had been given the forum as the station assesses the government’s performance, three years into its administration.

Ms. Haynes said this trend of more people losing their jobs is not good and creates anxiety and unease among the population.

