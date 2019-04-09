The Opposition United National Congress has supported the passage of the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill, 2019.

The Bill was passed unanimously on Monday at around 7:45pm with a 34 votes from the Government and Opposition benches and none against.

This is said to have come after a marathon session by Parliamentarians during which compromise was reached.

Debate on the controversial Bill started last Friday and continued on Monday with every clause of the legislation examined, analyszed and debated.

Opposition leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar proposed several amendments to the bill during the debate in the Lower House.

Despite her repeated clashes with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi the Government accepted several of the amendments to ensure the safe passage of the bill.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Opposition Support A Surprise

Speaking on the developments during an interview on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, Fitzgerald Hinds said he was shocked.

He said that the Opposition had made it clear from the beginning that they were not going to support the Bill.

Minister Hinds acknowledged, however, that there were several amendments.