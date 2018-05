Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, today suggested that the country could find its way back to the International Monetary Fund if action is not taken quickly to address its borrowing situation.

Mrs Persad Bissessar said information contained in the Auditor General’s report show excessive levels of borrowing over the last two years.

She warned that there is urgent need to address the debt situation and void the implications that can arise if it’stackled properly.

