Protest from fishermen in Otaheite.

They claim that their trade is under pressure due to the effects of the leaking oil and gas well in the Gulf of Paria recently.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday the fishermen claimed that this is not the first time they have experienced problems in carrying out their trade.

The fishermen complain that citizens are hesitant to buy their catch due to fears about pollution from the oil leak.

