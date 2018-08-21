Interact with our

Over 3000 Not Qualified for National Food Card.

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn says there are more than three thousand persons who have not satisfied the requirements to obtain a food card from the state.

She said this situation was highlighted when the Ministry carried out a recertification exercise of the venture.

Speaking at a PNM meeting in Malabar, Arima over the weekend, Minister Crichlow-Cockburn stated that steps are being taken to address this development.

 

