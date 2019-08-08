Chairman of the San Juan\Laventille Regional Corporation, Anthony Roberts, says the majority of vendors who use the San Juan market are not up to date in their payments, for use of the facility.

Mr. Roberts explained that it has cost the corporation $564,000 a month to run the market.

However, the income received from last October to present is in the vicinity of $200,000 dollars.

Speaking at a news briefing held at MTS Plaza, in Aranguez Wednesday, Mr. Roberts also defended the Corporation’s request for an increase in the vending rates.

Mr. Roberts said the matter had been extensively discussed with the vendors since 2016 and proper protocols were followed. He added that the request is now before the cabinet for review.

Last weekend, Attorney Gerald Ramdeen held a news briefing to highlight concerns over the plan by the Corporation to increase rental fees and threatened legal action on behalf of the vendor.

However, Mr. Roberts said the Corporation is yet to get any legal notice from Mr. Ramdeen.