President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancil Roget, says the government should reconsider its decision to carry out retrenchments at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

He explains that the move will affect over 100 workers.

Speaking with reporters during a protest outside the UTT’s South Campus, Mr Roget said the first phase of this retrenchment exercise is imminent.

Earlier this year, the Education Minister said over 200 workers had been slated for retrenchment as part of a restructuring exercise at the university.