The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union has taken issue with the decision by the management of Trinidad Cement Limited to implement a new breathalyzer testing policy that is set to come into effect today.

OWTU’s TCL Branch President, Ahmad Mohammad says workers, in responding to what is being labelled as blatant disregard for their rights, will be staging protest action outside TCL’s Claxton Bay Plant today.

Mr. Mohammad says that as part of this new policy, employees are mandated to take the test before entering the compound.

He told News Power Now employees will not be adhering to this new mandate.